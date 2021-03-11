7 from Jammu crack UPSC

Srinagar, May 30
Seven candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cracked the UPSC Civil Services Examination, results of which were announced on Monday.
All seven candidates belonged to Jammu division, while for the first time in more than a decade, no candidate from Kashmir made it to the list of 685 candidates.
Kashmiri students began taking a liking towards the union civil services, especially since 2010 after Shah Faesal became the first person from the erstwhile state to top the examination.
Since then, J&K has produced at least 10 civil servants every year, except in 2015 and 2020.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi: From student politics to extortion, murder
In spotlight following Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Sidhu Moosewala killing: On back foot, AAP in huddle
Cabinet meet, training for MLAs deferred | DGP VK Bhawra wa...
Triple murder in Jalandhar; man guns down his third wife, her parents
The accused did not flee the spot after the crime but waited...