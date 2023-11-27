7 J&K farm university students booked under UAPA for raising objectionable slogans, celebrating India’s loss in ICC World Cup

Srinagar, November 27
Seven students of an agricultural university have been arrested here under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team’s loss in the World Cup final, officials said on Monday.
The arrested youths are studying at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)–Kashmir, the officials said.
The students were arrested after police launched an investigation into a complaint by a non-local student who alleged his collegemates had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans after India lost the final match and the cup to Australia.
The students have been booked under various sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code, the officials said.
