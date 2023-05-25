7 killed as vehicle carrying dam project workers rolls down gorge in Kishtwar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 24

Seven persons were killed and three injured when a vehicle they were travelling in rolled down a gorge in Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

The deceased were workers at the Pakal Dul dam project in Dachhan and were being taken to the construction site around 8.30 am. The incident took place at Dangduru village.

The police said the Cruiser in which the deceased were travelling rolled down nearly 300 feet when the driver lost control over the vehicle. Locals reached the accident site and started helping the injured. They also informed the police before shifting the injured to the district hospital.

While six workers died on the spot, one succumbed while being taken to hospital.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he was in touch with the local administration. “Injured being shifted to the Kishtwar District Hospital and the Doda GMC as per requirement. All possible help will be provided,” he tweeted.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives.

In a statement, he said, “I have instructed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons.”

Soon after the news of accident spread, a terrorist organization, People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), claimed responsibility for the incident. However, the Kishtwar police refuted the claims.

“The news circulating on the social media by a disruptive illegal organisation claiming responsibility for the accident is fake, baseless and unfounded. It is a road accident in which the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a gorge, resulting in the death of seven persons,” the Kishtwar police in a statement said.

“The statement of PAFF is refuted and the general public is requested not to pay heed to any of rumour being spread by such disruptive organisations. Anyone found involved in spreading the fake news will be dealt with strictly,” it further said.