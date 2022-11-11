7 more held in SI recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 10

The Central Bureau of Investigation today arrested seven more persons, including four CRPF jawans and a police personnel, in connection with the alleged Sub-Inspector recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CBI in an official statement said all the seven accused were evasive during questioning.

Those arrested include CRPF Head Constable Pawan Kumar, CRPF constables Atul Kumar, Amit Kumar Sharma and Sunil Sharma, Assistant Sub-Inspector Jaisuriya Sharma (J&K Police), Tarsem Lal and Asheesh Yadav.

The CBI had conducted searches on Tuesday at seven locations in Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal in connection with the recruitment scam.

The CBI took over the investigation into the case on August 3 on a reference from the J&K Government.

Of 13 accused arrested earlier, nine were in judicial custody and four in the police custody, officials said.

The case pertains to the leak of the question paper through which 1,200 posts of Sub-Inspectors were to be filled by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board.

“Investigation had revealed that the alleged payment of Rs 20 to 30 lakh was made by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination,” the CBI spokesperson said in the statement.

The CBI had recently arrested Pradeep Kumar, working at an Okhla-based printing press as packing in-charge. He allegedly stole the papers at the time of packing and sold it to a Rewari-based Yatin Yadav, who was also arrested.