7 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Jammu, March 14
Intensifying its drive against illegal mining in the district, the Samba police today seized seven vehicles being used for illegal transportation and mining of the construction material.
During patrolling in its jurisdictional area, a police team from Samba town seized three tractor-trailers without registration numbers for the illegal transportation of construction material in the area. A police party from Supwal seized one dumper, while police in Mansar seized one tipper. Likewise, police teams at Ramgarh and Vijaypur seized dumper and tractor-trailer.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Punjab MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal quits Congress; joins AAP
Resigns from the Congress as well as from his assembly membe...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them