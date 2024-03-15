7 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 14

Intensifying its drive against illegal mining in the district, the Samba police today seized seven vehicles being used for illegal transportation and mining of the construction material.

During patrolling in its jurisdictional area, a police team from Samba town seized three tractor-trailers without registration numbers for the illegal transportation of construction material in the area. A police party from Supwal seized one dumper, while police in Mansar seized one tipper. Likewise, police teams at Ramgarh and Vijaypur seized dumper and tractor-trailer.

