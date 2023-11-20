700 students on educational tour

PTI

Jammu, November 19

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off ‘Gyanodaya Express - College on Wheels’ train from Katra railway station in Reasi district. The Gyanodaya Express, carrying 700 girl students from across universities of the Union Territory, will travel through several states for education purposes.

“It will be an educational pilgrimage. The journey endeavours to dissolve boundaries of classrooms...” the Lieutenant Governor said.

