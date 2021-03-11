7500 sqft Tricolour displayed at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Independence Day

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, August 15

Union Ministry of Tourism on Monday displayed a 7500 square feet Tricolour at the bank of Dal Lake, Srinagar. This was part of celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

​The flag itself weighed 80-85 kg with supporting elements.

The team of Hotel Management Institute (HMI), Srinagar, had displayed the same flag first time in Sikkim Himalayas in April 2021 and subsequently, at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata, on August 15 last year and at Statue of Unity, Gujarat, on October 31.

Thereafter, the flag was displayed at Antarctica, setting the World Record of Largest National Flag of any country displayed for the first time in Antarctica.

Now, in line with Government of India’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and also Azadi Ka Amrit Mohotsav, the flag is being displayed in Srinagar.

​The National Flag, before arrival in Srinagar, was displayed in Darjeeling on August 8, 2022, on the occasion of 80 years of Quit India Movement. Since, the flag is so huge in size, it was made in three panels. Special attention was given to its stability factor and safety anchors were appropriately fitted, so that the flag can withstand the weather extremities from high velocity mountain winds to sub-zero temperature of Antarctica and also other extreme weather elements.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was the chief guest at the historic event. In his speech, Sinha extended warm greeting to the people of Jammu & Kashmir and talked about the developmental plan for the next 25 years.

The events was also attended by people from all walks of life including representatives from travel trade and hospitality sector, hoteliers, government officials, students, media and others.