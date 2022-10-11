8,800 fruit-laden trucks allowed to move to Jammu

Srinagar, October 10

Over 10,000 trucks moved towards Jammu on the Srinagar highway during the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday. Traffic officials said that 8,800 among those trucks were carrying fruits to the markets outside the Union Territory.

Fruit growers and merchants in the Valley have been agitating for more than a fortnight alleging that their produce had been rotting in parked trucks as these were not being allowed to move towards Jammu.

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta took a meeting of officials on Sunday and gave directions that all the fruit-laden trucks stuck at different places on the highway should be allowed to move without any further delay. Earlier, the trucks remained halted at several places due to inclement weather, landslides and shooting stones. — IANS