8,998 bottles of liquor seized

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 25

A day ahead of polling for Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, Samba police have seized 8,998 bottles of liquor, which were being transported in violation of the orders of the District Magistrate. The liquor bottles were of different brands and were seized in the jurisdiction of Vijaypur police station.

A police team of Vijaypur during vehicle checking at a special naka established near Rahya Morh, intercepted a TATA-207 bearing registration number JK02CA-2545 coming from Jammu side. During checking of the said vehicle, hundreds of carton boxes were found in which 8998 liquor bottles of different brands were being transported in violation of prohibitory order issued ahead of second phase of Parliament elections.

The accused persons, identified as Kuldeep Raj, a resident Jammu, and Chaman Lal, a resident of Udhampur, have been arrested.

A case under Section 188 IPC, 48 (a) Excise Act, has been registered at Vijaypur police station and investigation started.

