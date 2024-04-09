8 absconders declared POs in Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 8

Eight absconders, who are presently residing in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), have been declared as proclaimed offenders.

Police informed that these eight absconders have been declared proclaimed offenders by the court of Additional Sessions Judge, Baramulla.

Those who were declared PO include Hilal Ahmad Ganie, Mudasir Shafi Geelani, Mohd Maqbool Pandith, all residents of Khore Sherabad Pattan; Habibullah Sheikh, a resident of Goom Ahmadpora Pattan; Shabir Ahmad Najar, a resident of Par Mohalla Pattan; Mohd Ashraf Dar, a resident of Watwan Pattan; Ghulam Nabi Najar, a resident of Najar Mohalla Pattan; and Fayaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Main Mohalla Pattan.

They were declared PO in a case under EIMCO Act, 121 RPC (now IPC), 19 UA(P) Act of Pattan Police Station on the application moved by Baramulla Police.

The police spokesman further stated that sometime ago search warrant under Section 25, Police Act, was obtained from the court for arrest of the accused persons who could not be traced as all are presently at PoJK.

“Proclamation orders under Section 87 CrPC have been obtained from Court of Sub Judge Pattan against these eight individuals which have been pasted at their residences, public places with the directions of the court that they will present themselves before the court of law within one month failing which process for attachment of property shall be initiated against them,” an official informed.

