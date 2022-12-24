8 AKS 74u, 12 pistols among arms and ammunition recovered in Uri

Our Correspondent

Baramulla, December 24

Police along with Army on Saturday recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition in general area of Hathlanga Sector of Uri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The recovered arms and ammunition include 8 AKS 74u with 24 mags and 560 rds, 12 pistols (Tokarev type) with 24 mags and 244 rds, 14 grenades, 81 balloons with Pak flag imprint, wheat bags/ synthetic gunny bags with made in Pakistan print 5 No’s among other incriminating materials recovered from the area.

Meanwhile a case has been registered in Police Station Uri in this regard and investigations is underway.

