8 arrested for illegal mining in Budgam

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 4

Acting tough against the people involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, the police have arrested eight persons and seized an equal number of vehicles in Budgam.

A police party of the Budgam police station, during an overnight patrolling at Mamath, seized six tippers and arrested six persons.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mohd Abass Mir, Ishfaq Ahmad Paul, Danish Bashir Teli, Mohd Ashraf Ganie, Jamsheed Ahmad Dar and Zeeshan Abass Teli of Budgam.

Similarly, the Chadoora police have seized a JCB and a tipper and arrested their drivers for extracting soil illegally in Kultreh.

A total of 92 FIRs have been registered and 238 persons arrested this year in Budgam for illegal mining.