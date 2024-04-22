8 IEDs, two wireless sets seized from terrorist hideout in Rajouri

Jammu, April 21
Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in a village in Rajouri district, leading to the recovery of eight Improvised Explosive Devices, or IEDs, two wireless sets, and some ammunition, officials said. The recovered material was in a highly rusted condition, indicating that the hideout was in use when terrorists were operating in the district before it was freed of militancy over two decades ago, officials said.
The terror hideout was busted in a forest area in a village in the district on specific information received from ground intelligence. Officials said police assisted by the Army launched a search operation at Azmatabad village in Thannamandi area, 30 kms from Rajouri town, and unearthed the hideout.
While one of the IEDs weighed 1 kg, the rest seven were half a kg each, the officials said. Three magazines of AK-47 rifle, 102 rounds of ammunition, one charger, and two wireless sets were the other items seized.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused