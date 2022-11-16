8 killed in road accident in J-K’s Kishtwar district as vehicle falls into gorge

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 16

Eight persons were killed in a road accident when the Tata Sumo they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Marwah area of the mountainous Kishtwar district of J&K.

The commercial vehicle was going from Marwah towards Renai when the driver was not able to negotiate a sharp curve and the vehicle skidded off the road into the gorge. The locals immediately started helping the victims and also informed the local police.

Police, Army and officials of district administration reached the spot near Rachal area of Marwah and started evacuation of the victims. Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav informed that eight bodies were found at the accident site.

“There are eight casualties but our teams are on the spot who are trying to know if there are any injured in the accident. The vehicle was going to Renai area when it fell into a gorge. All the bodies have been sent to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Marwah. A naib tehsildar, Army and police are carrying the rescue operation at the spot,” DC Kishtwar informed.

Eyewitnesses said that there were no survivors in the accident. However, the rescuers were searching the entire area as it was pitch dark and difficult to find any injured persons.

Seven deceased have been identified while body of a woman is unidentified. The deceased include driver Umer Gani, Mohammad Amin, Mohammad Irfan, Afaq Ahmad, Safoora Bano, Muzamila Bano and Asia Bano, all residents of Marwah and Dachan.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister tweeted and said “Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav after receiving the news of an unfortunate Tata Sumo road accident in Marwah area. 8 persons have died on the spot, rescue operations in progress to recover other persons. All possible assistance being provided, further help as needed would also be made available. My sincere condolences to bereaved families”.

