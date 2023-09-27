8 labourers injured in explosion in J-K’s Anantnag; police rule out terror angle

Srinagar, September 27
Eight people were injured in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, police said.
However, police ruled out any terror angle, saying the blast occurred in a "load carrier" vehicle carrying a concrete vibration machine, a portable generator and a can of oil.
"An explosion occurred in the cement mix settling vibration machine, adjacent portable generator and tin can of oil being carried with labourers in a load carrier at Larkipora Anantnag,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.
Eight labourers suffered burns and they are being treated at a hospital, police said.
"All stable. No terrorist angle observed. Investigation started," police said in the post.
