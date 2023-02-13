80,000 youngsters to get skill training in J&K

PTI

Jammu, February 12

Around 80,000 youngsters from across J&K will be skilled in different fields, said Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, on Sunday.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a mega job fair organised by the Labour and Employment Department here, Bhatnagar said the administration had been encouraging self-employment as several schemes in different sectors had been initiated to create employability avenues for the youth.

“Under the Back to Village (B2V) and My Town My Pride (MTMP) programme, the administration has identified 80,000 youth from all districts who will be skilled in different fields,” the official said.

More than 4,000 candidates participated in the fair with around 60 reputed organisations and companies projecting job openings of around 1,911. About 1,000 candidates were shortlisted and 200 were selected on the spot.

Bhatnagar said the skill ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir had been upgraded and a lot of advanced courses, in line with the National Education Policy, were being made available for students.

He also sought from the employers suggestions regarding upgradation of existing courses to suit their requirements. Asserting that J&K had been witnessing accelerated growth in the last few years, Bhatnagar said the hospitality and tourism sector was witnessing a tremendous boom which reflected the vision and commitment of the government to make the UT one of the most sought after destinations across the globe.