800-yr-old monastery in Ladakh develops cracks, declared unsafe

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 21

An over 800-year-old Buddhist monastery in Kargil district of Ladakh has developed cracks following recent earthquakes after which it has been declared unsafe.

Sonam Dorjay, Zanskar tehsildar, inspected the earthquake-affected areas in Zanskar when he was informed about the monastery.

A team of government officials, headed by Dorjay, inspected the Zanskar subdivision to issue compensation to the affected.

Dorjay said that during a visit to the Karsha monastery, it was observed that the protector room of the monastery had developed some cracks after recent earthquakes and aftershocks.

“Necessary advisory has been issued to disaster management authorities concerned to take precautions and ensure restricted use of that part of the monastery,” added Dorjay.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Earthquake #Jammu #Kargil #Ladakh