85 terror modules busted in J&K: Police

Jammu, March 3
DGP Dilbag Singh today said 85 Pakistan-backed terror modules operating in J&K had been busted in the past one year. Such modules were involved in throwing grenades, killing civilians besides other crimes, he said at an Under-19 cricket tournament, organised by the J&K police in Jammu.
Singh said Pakistan and its agencies were continuously attempting to launch terror modules in the UT.
Referring to the killing of a civilian in Kulgam, the DGP said it was shame for the terrorists and their masters. “Pakistan is making attempts to create disturbance here. The police and other security forces are continuously monitoring and foiling their evil designs. Attempts to create disturbance by planting IED in Jammu have been foiled. Huge quantity of arms, explosives, grenade and other material have been seized recently,” he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...