85 terror modules busted in J&K: Police

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 3

DGP Dilbag Singh today said 85 Pakistan-backed terror modules operating in J&K had been busted in the past one year. Such modules were involved in throwing grenades, killing civilians besides other crimes, he said at an Under-19 cricket tournament, organised by the J&K police in Jammu.

Singh said Pakistan and its agencies were continuously attempting to launch terror modules in the UT.

Referring to the killing of a civilian in Kulgam, the DGP said it was shame for the terrorists and their masters. “Pakistan is making attempts to create disturbance here. The police and other security forces are continuously monitoring and foiling their evil designs. Attempts to create disturbance by planting IED in Jammu have been foiled. Huge quantity of arms, explosives, grenade and other material have been seized recently,” he said. —