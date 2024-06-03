9 counting centres set up in J&K, 1 in Delhi

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 2

The Election Commission of India has completed preparations for counting of votes on June 4 with nine centres being established across the state and one in New Delhi.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Pandurang K Pole chaired a review meeting to check the preparedness of the districts ahead of the final counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was virtually attended by all district election officers along with assistant returning officers (ARO) concerned and ARO Migrants (Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi).

The CEO congratulated the district administrations for the successful and peaceful completion of polling in the UT. It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmir Valley recorded its highest voter turnout percentage since the 1980s.

The returning officers (RO) apprised the CEO of the arrangements for counting, particularly the issuance of passes and security arrangements at counting centres, welfare provisions for polling personnel and arrangement of facilitation centres for media personnel, contesting candidates and their counting agents.

The CEO directed the ROs/DEOs to ensure adequate arrangements were in place for the counting of postal ballots, electronically transmitted postal ballot system (ETPBS) as well as for Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips. He also asked the officers to ensure manpower provisions for data entry in ENCORE.

Stressing the need for a smooth and incident-free counting process, the CEO directed the officials concerned to properly train and sensitise the officials involved in the process of counting to maintain decorum at the centres. He also asked them to ensure installation of CCTV cameras, besides making appropriate arrangements for videography at the centres.

During the meeting it was disclosed that ten counting centres had been established for the Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir. These centres include Government Degree College (Boys), Baramulla, for Baramulla constituency; Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) for Srinagar constituency; Government Degree College (Boys), Anantnag and Government PG College, Rajouri for Anantnag-Rajouri constituency; Government Degree College, Kathua for Udhampur constituency; Government Polytechnic College and Government MAM college, Jammu, for Jammu constituency; Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu for ARO Migrant Jammu; Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Udhampur, for ARO Migrant Udhampur; and 5 Prithviraj Road J&K House, New Delhi, for ARO Migrant Dehli.

