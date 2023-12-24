9 held for theft in Samba

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 23

The Samba police have succeeded in arresting nine thieves and solving four theft cases and recovering stolen items, including gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh.

The arrested thieves have been identified as Davinder Singh, Hardeep Singh, Arun Mehta, Shiv Ram, Rohit Bhatti, Reyaz Khan and Rahul Kumar and two others.

Of nine, four thieves have been arrested by the police team of Bari Brahmana, four by the police team of Vijaypur, whereas one thief has been arrested by a team of Samba police station. “With the arrests of these hardcore thieves, the police have cracked four theft cases, including a major jewellery theft case of Vijaypur,” an official said.

Samba SSP Benam Tosh said a total of 160 thieves had been arrested and 80 theft cases had been solved by the police in past 11 and stolen property worth lakhs, including gold and silver, and cash has been recovered.

“One has been booked under PSA and the process to book other thieves under the Act has also been initiated by the police” the SSP said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu