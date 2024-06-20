9 injured in gas cylinder blast at Kupwara sub-jail

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 19

Nine detainees were injured after a gas cylinder explosion inside Kupwara sub-jail, around 100 km north of Srinagar.

The incident occurred on Wednesday on the jail premises. The explosion happened in an area where a gas cylinder was in use, resulting in injuries to nine inmates.

“At 6 pm, we received got a call about the incident and the resultant injuries. We sent ambulance to the jail. The injured detainees were brought to SDH Kupwara for evaluation. The burn percentage of the inmates ranges from 20 per cent to 56 per cent,” said a medical officer from SDH Kupwara. He added that the condition of one inmate is critical. He said all the detainees have been referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and to ensure that all safety protocols are reinforced to prevent such incidents in the future.

