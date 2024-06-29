 9 SPOs involved in Kathua encounter regularised as constables in J&K Police : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • 9 SPOs involved in Kathua encounter regularised as constables in J&K Police

9 SPOs involved in Kathua encounter regularised as constables in J&K Police

9 SPOs involved in Kathua encounter regularised as constables in J&K Police

Nine SPOs promoted as constables in J&K Police with their appointment letters.



Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 28

A few days after the encounter in the Hiranagar border area in which two terrorists were killed, nine Special Police Officers (SPOs) were regularised as constables in the police by the J&K Director General of Police (DGP), RR Swain, as a reward for their exceptional action.

Swain announced that the village defence groups and SPOs will be strengthened in Kathua and other areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter took place in Saida Sukhal village in Kathua district’s Hiranagar area near the International Border on June 12, left two unidentified terrorists and one CRPF jawan dead, and a civilian was injured.

The DGP, flanked by Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs) MK Sinha and Anand Jain, regularised SPOs with ranks of constables and appointment letters at a function organised by the district police. The SPOs who were regularized include Amit Sharma, Karanveer Singh, Sumeet Verma, Anil Choudhary, Sham Lal, Pankaj Sharma, Mukesh Rajput, Lovepreet Jatt, and Sahil Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP stated, “The courage and professionalism exhibited by these police personnel during the encounter was exemplary even when they were temporary members of J&K police. These promotions are a testament to their valour and dedication. As these police personnel became the permanent members of police, this will encourage the Kathua police especially SOG and boost their morale during such operations and encountering anti national elements and other hardcore criminals”.

“We have an SPO component in the police that must be taken care of separately and in a fast-forward mode. We went out of the usual procedure to regularise them on a fast track to reward them,” the DGP added. The DGP also appreciated the role of other police officers and said that medals and awards for other constables or officers would be proposed separately.

He said that the senior leadership of the police has decided to strengthen village defence groups in Kathua and other areas. “SPOs will also be strengthened,” he added.

DGP reminisced about his tenure as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kathua district and praised the locals for their patriotism and bravery. “There is a feeling of homecoming. When I travel from here, I feel happy. My heart is filled with happiness because Kathua is a place where people are always filled with patriotism. I have served here as an SSP for two years and have seen people with a strong commitment to safeguarding their country. It is a natural behaviour among them,” he said.

Ganesh Dass, the father of SPO Sham Lal, who was regularised as a constable by the DGP, thanked the police and the DGP for the speedy steps in honouring the SPOs for their actions in eliminating terrorists and saving the village from a major tragedy.

“I never thought the DGP could elevate them to constables. He fought bravely and killed a terrorist. It is a great initiative. We are very happy. We thank the DGP and the police,” he said.

