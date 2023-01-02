91 lakh visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine last year

Jammu, January 1
Over 91 lakh pilgrims visited the famous Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir in 2022, the highest in the last nine years, a senior official of the shrine board said on Sunday.
Over 23,000 devotees offered prayers at the shrine on New Year’s eve. In a tweet, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Anshul Garg said, “91.25 lakh devotees paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in 2022, the highest number since the start of Online Individual Yatri registration in 2013.” As many as 23,110 pilgrims offered prayers on the last day of 2022.
