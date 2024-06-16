92% Ladakh women in 15-49 age group are anaemic: Study

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 15

With anaemia prevalence as high as 92 per cent among women of age between 15 and 49 years, the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has launched the Diet and Biomarker Study in India (DAB-I) project in Ladakh.

The initiative aims to evaluate food and nutrient intake across different demographics in the region. It will assess the prevalence of anaemia and nutrient deficiencies and analyse food composition.

The study is expected to offer valuable insights into the situation and will uncover unexplored food recipes and nutritional habits in Ladakh.

Dr Hemant Mahajan, scientist with ICMR-NIN Hyderabad, outlined the study’s design, setting, duration, population and sampling methodology.

He provided an update on the data collection status as of May 27. The study covers 36 states, UTs, utilising eight schedules and an enumeration sheet for comprehensive household-level data collection.

Dr Motup Dorje, Director of Medical Services, said the study will see the unique dietary habits of Ladakh people due to geographical isolation. He said local diets have sustained communities for centuries, despite deficiencies.

Preliminary studies indicated anaemia prevalence as high as 92 per cent among women of reproductive age (15 to 49 years). Dr Dorje said the DAB-I study would provide a more accurate picture of anaemia, micronutrient levels and overall diet quality. He said local colleagues should support the study, stressing the importance of effective communication and local involvement for the project’s success.

Dr Dolma Chuskit, in-charge CMO, district tuberculosis officer Leh, said the survey’s high profile will have potential benefits for the local community.

Dr Devraj P, ICMR-NIN, Hyderabad, said there was swift approval process, with permissions granted within a week.

ICMR project launched

