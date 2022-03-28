97,000 appear for police exam

PTI

Jammu, March 27

Over 97,000 candidates appeared for an exam for the recruitment of sub-inspectors in the J&K Police on Sunday. The exam was conducted by the J&K Service Selection Board for the first time. The first-ever OMR-based objective type written examination for 1,200 posts of SIs, Home Department, was conducted successfully, a JKSSB official said.

A total of 322 examination centres were set up across 16 districts. The JKSSB had advertised the posts last year. As many as 1,13,861 candidates had registered for the exam and 97,793 (85.95 per cent) appeared for it, the official added. —