A monumental step: Ladakh MP

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Monday said the Supreme Court decision on Article 370 is a “monumental step, affirming the Parliament’s choice on 5th August 2019”. Namgyal in a statement said that the decision signifies hope, progress and unity for Ladakh and J&K. “This verdict reinforces our unity as Indians which is deeply cherished”.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate UT from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was nullified. “I, on behalf of people of Ladakh, extend out gratitude to Narendra Modi ji for his dedication in fulfilling our dreams and aspirations. The Modi government is steadfast in ensuring that progress reaches everyone, especially the most vulnerable affected by Article 370,” the MP said.

He said this ruling is not just a legal decision, “its a ray of hope, a promise for a brighter future and a testament to our collective commitment to forge a stronger and more united Bharat.”

