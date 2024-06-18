Aadhaar must for Shiv Khori pilgrimage

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 17

As per the directions of vice chairman Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, Reasi, all the pilgrims visiting the holy cave of Lord Shiva will be required to provide a photocopy of their Aadhaar cards along with contact number.

The directions have been issued after recent terror attack on a bus of pilgrims in which nine people were killed and 33 injured.

Pilgrims have been asked to provide photocopy of their Aadhaar card along with contact number at the designated registration counter. “Without photocopy of the Aadhaar card, no registration slip shall be issued,” the statement reads. Many injured and deceased in the Reasi terrorist attack could not be identified till late evening on the day of attack on June 9.

