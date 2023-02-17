AAP leader Harsh Dev resigns

PTI

Jammu, February 16

Senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh on Thursday resigned as the chairman of its Jammu and Kashmir unit and also quit the party’s primary membership, citing personal reasons. Before joining AAP in Delhi on May 7 last year, he was the chairman of the J&K National Panthers Party.

In his letter of resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Singh said, “Due to some personal reasons, I can no longer continue in the party and am therefore quitting with immediate effect..”