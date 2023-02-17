AAP leader Harsh Dev resigns

Jammu, February 16
Senior AAP leader Harsh Dev Singh on Thursday resigned as the chairman of its Jammu and Kashmir unit and also quit the party’s primary membership, citing personal reasons. Before joining AAP in Delhi on May 7 last year, he was the chairman of the J&K National Panthers Party.
In his letter of resignation to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Singh said, “Due to some personal reasons, I can no longer continue in the party and am therefore quitting with immediate effect..”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...