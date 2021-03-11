AAP on mind, BJP begins outreach programme

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 28

Wary over the increasing footprints of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in J&K, the BJP has started a public outreach programme to connect with the people. Many grievance redressal events have been held by the saffron party in Jammu in the recent past where people narrated their problems before leaders, including former ministers.

No threat The BJP faces no threat from AAP. We are working for the development of J&K for years whereas AAP has entered the UT just now. — Kavinder Gupta, BJP leader

The recent visit of AAP leaders from Punjab and New Delhi witnessed an “impressive response” in both Kashmir and Jammu.

With the completion of the delimitation process, leaders expect that Assembly elections may be announced soon as promised by Union Minister Amit Shah. Riding on Modi wave, the BJP had won 25 seats in the 2014 poll.

On May 23, ex-Deputy CM Nirmal Singh held a grievance redressal event at the party head office in Jammu where 114 employees of the Power Development Corporation came up with their demand for job regularisation. Nirmal Singh said people in large numbers were visiting the BJP office to narrate their issues. He said people had developed faith in the BJP leadership.

Insiders say the BJP leaders in Jammu are also worried about the protests by students, job aspirants and temporary employees of different departments that could go against the poll prospects of the party.

Former ministers Sham Choudhary and Priya Sethi also held similar event in which people turned up with their issues related to Jal Shakti, PWD, rural development, revenue, irrigation and flood control, education and agriculture departments.

“Sham Choudhary and Priya Sethi took up the issues with the heads of departments telephonically,” stated a statement of the BJP.

Lok Sabha MP Jugal Kishore Sharma also met people at the party office in Jammu. People from Sunderbani, Muthi, Dansal, Mendhar, Ramgarh, Domana, Gangyal, Vijaypur among other areas came with their grievances.

When contacted, senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta maintained that the party faced no threat from AAP. “The BJP is a very old party. We are working for the development of J&K for years whereas AAP has entered the UT just now,” he added.