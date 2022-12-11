AAP protests for early Assembly elections

PTI

Jammu, December 10

Activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by former minister Harsh Dev Singh, on Saturday staged a protest outside the Nirvachan Bhawan headquarters here, demanding early Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters were carrying placards and raised slogans against the Election Commission, accusing it of working under the tutelage of the BJP and allowing its “proxy rule” to continue in the UT. “The ECI is holding elections in other states but has been silent on J&K polls,” Singh, who is also the chairman of the party’s state coordination committee, said. Maintaining that the elections continued to be denied on one pretext or the other, the AAP leader said flimsy excuses were being given from time to time.