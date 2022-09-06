AAP to announce new units on September 9

Jammu, September 5
The Aam Aadmi Party has decided to announce its district and block level units to give a boost to its public outreach programme. AAP’s Kashmir incharge Imran Hussain said announcement regarding the same would be made on September 9. He said the party had been growing.
