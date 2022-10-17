 AAP to contest next Assembly polls in J-K; announces UT- and provincial-level units : The Tribune India

AAP to contest next Assembly polls in J-K; announces UT- and provincial-level units

Oath-taking ceremony of office-bearers to be held on October 28-29

AAP to contest next Assembly polls in J-K; announces UT- and provincial-level units

Earlier, the AAP had declared district- and block-level units. File



PTI

Jammu, October 17

The AAP in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced the UT- and provincial-level units of the party and said it will contest the next Assembly polls with “full force” and start its election campaign from November 1.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also nominated former minister Harsh Dev Singh as the head of the State Coordination Committee.

Earlier, the AAP had declared district- and block-level units and said the oath ceremony of all the nominated office-bearers will be held on October 28 and 29.

Singh, a former Chairman of National Panthers Party who joined AAP in May, has been named as the Chairman of the AAP Jammu and Kashmir State Coordination Committee, while District Development Council (DDC) member Mehraj Malik and Ghulam Mustafa Khan will be co-chairmen of the committee, a party spokesman said.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir State Organisation Building Committee will be headed by in-charge of the UT, while senior leader Om Prakash Khajuria and DDC member Malik will be co-chairmen of the committee.

Nasir Ali Kochak will lead the J&K State Political Strategy and Policy Committee as Chairman, with S Surender Singh Shengari as co-chairman; whereas the Jammu and Kashmir Manifesto Drafting Committee will be headed by S Deep Singh, while Farooq Ahmed Aga will be co-chairman of the committee, the spokesman said.

He said senior party leader and DDC member T S Tony has been assigned the task of the Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Engagement and Minority Affairs Committee, with Sheema Farooqi as co-chairperson.

The spokesman said the AAP has also formed the State Media Committee, with Nawab Nasir as its Chairman, S Jagdeep Singh as Co-Chairman, whereas Aga has been nominated as Chairman of the State Grievances Redressal Forum and S K Sharma as Co-Chairperson.

In Jammu and Kashmir SC, ST and OBC Welfare Forum, Yashpal Kundal has been appointed as Chairman, with retired judge Sikander Azam as Co-Chairman, whereas Mohammad Ayub Matto to lead the Jammu and Kashmir Publicity and Visibility Committee along with Zafarullah Sheikh as Co-Chairman, the spokesman said.

AAP has also announced the provincial-level units, with Ghulam Mustafa Khan appointed as the Kashmir province president, whereas Nazir Ahmed Yatoo, Mohd Amin Dar and Deeba Khan as vice-presidents.

Similarly, in the Jammu province unit, Shangari is appointed as Senior Vice-President and Farooq Ahmed Banday, Raj Kapoor, Ravi Shastri, Rajesh Padgotra, Amit Kapoor and Subhash Sharma as vice presidents, the spokesman said.

Azam has been appointed as in-charge of the Jammu province ST wing, while Khatib Hussain is President of the unit.

The Jammu province unit of the Kashmiri displaced people wing will be headed by M K Yogi as prabhari (in-charge) and Ashwani Kumar Bhat as President, the spokesman said.

Terming the announcement of all these units as a major step forward, party’s organisation building in-charge in J&K Munish Kaushik said all the units of the party are dynamic in nature with office-bearers are of different fields who are socially intellectual, politically experienced, energetic, educated and most importantly, have a zeal and enthusiasm to serve the people.

“The oath ceremony of all the newly appointed chairpersons will be held in Jammu on October 28 and in Kashmir on October 29,” Kaushik said, adding AAP is now going to contest the next Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir with “full force” and is starting the formal campaigning from November 1.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Vaishali Takkar death: Husband-wife duo booked for abetting 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor's suicide

2
Ludhiana

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Punjab

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

4
Nation

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

5
Punjab

Christians demand arrest of Sikh activist Amritpal Singh, lodge protest at Jalandhar's PAP Chowk

6
Punjab

PRTC seeks permission to pick up passengers from IGI's T3

7
Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

8
Punjab

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J-K

9
Punjab

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab govt tells High Court

10
Bathinda

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Don't Miss

View All
Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet
Trending

Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Top News

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation

7 feared dead as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...

Jayalalithaa death: Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty'

Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death

TN govt tables reports in Assembly, panel blames Sasikala fo...


Cities

View All

50% paddy harvesting complete in dist

50% paddy harvesting complete in Amritsar district

4-year-old girl kidnapped from Jandiala Guru rescued

Milk price hike burns a hole in common man’s pocket

BSF shoots down drone near Rania border outpost

Amritsar: Man dumps newborn girl's body, arrested

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

95 biz, 58 residential Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

PUCSC poll: CRPF on guard, students vote today

Chandigarh: Cabs, buses sans tracking devices to be challaned

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Two minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found murdered in Delhi; lucky escape for third

This specially-abled Delhi girl wants to roam the world, but rules are creating a roadblock

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Infant mauled by dog in Noida society dies

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire in Jalandhar

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

80-yr-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

Remove encroachments, Phagwara SP tells MC

Jalandhar: Lohian Khas youths protest 'failure' to curb drugs

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him: Punjab Governor to CM Mann

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Gang duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs busted, 1 held

Abductor of four-year-old Jagraon girl held in Amritsar

Three of auto gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Dengue spreads tentacles in Ludhiana's urban areas

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives in Patiala

Single licence, multiple firecracker kiosks come up in Patiala

2 Punjabi University teachers' groups to go to polls on Oct 21

No let-up in dengue, 14 fresh cases surface in Patiala

65-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala