Abducted infant rescued in Kishtwar

PTI

Jammu, September 27

Barely a few hours after a six-month-old infant was allegedly kidnapped from the government hospital in Kishtwar district, the police rescued him and also nabbed the woman abductor, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on the abductor. She is being questioned, said Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain Bhat.