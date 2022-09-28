Abducted infant rescued in Kishtwar

Jammu, September 27
Barely a few hours after a six-month-old infant was allegedly kidnapped from the government hospital in Kishtwar district, the police rescued him and also nabbed the woman abductor, officials said.
Earlier in the day, the police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on the abductor. She is being questioned, said Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain Bhat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plan to address it
US visa services are trying to clear a backlog after Washing...
AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip
May be dropped if found guilty
Not on agenda, still Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves trust vote
Opposition MLAs walk out | House adjourned thrice | Session ...