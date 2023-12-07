Abrogation of Art 370 harmed bond between J&K, rest of nation: Omar Abdullah

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 6

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday accused the Central Government and the Election Commission (EC) of engaging in a “dubious” alliance, leading to the prolonged delay in conducting Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He criticised the BJP-led Central Government for its decision to abrogate Article 370, stating that it harmed the unique bond between J&K and the rest of the country.

Not against quota The NC is not against seat reservation for the displaced residents of PoK, but it should be left to the elected government. Omar Abdullah, National Conference Vice-president

Speaking to media in Pulwama, Omar said, “The people are being deprived of their right to vote since 2014. It’s taking the region towards destruction. A fixed match is being played. When you ask the Election Commission (about elections in J&K), it points at the Centre, and when we ask the Centre, it points towards ECI.”

He emphasised the significance of people’s participation in the democratic process, stating, “Depriving people from polls will take J&K towards destruction.”

The NC leader insisted that the promises made to Jammu and Kashmir were not made by an individual or a party but by the entire country under Article 370.

Omar further asserted that the dissatisfaction with the decisions taken on August 5, 2019, was evident among the people, citing the results of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, elections and District Development Council (DDC) polls. He predicted a similar expression of discontent in potential Assembly elections.

At the same time, he also clarified that his party was not against reservation of seats in the Assembly for the displaced residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but believed the decision should be left to the elected government. "Before this, we used to hear about getting back PoK. Now, has it stopped at reservation only? As far as reservation is concerned, we have reserved seats for PoK in our Assembly since 1947. Let them do their job, then fill the seats," Omar told reporters in Kulgam. (With PTI inputs)

