Abrogation supporters in the dark: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Jammu, August 6
Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said some people supporting the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court were unaware of the ground situation and history of Jammu and Kashmir.
He expressed firm belief in the Supreme Court, hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the constitutional provision, and said Article 370 was scrapped in an "unconstitutional" manner. “It was not meant for any particular area, province or religion but was equally beneficial to all – people living in cities and villages,” Azad told reporters on the sidelines of a public rally in Doda district.
