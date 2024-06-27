ACB books DSP in DA case, raids assets in J&K, Himachal

Jammu, June 26
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a serving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who has acquired huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income.
In a statement, ACB informed that it registered a case on the outcome of a secret verification conducted into the allegations that the accused — Chanchal Singh, DSP, has acquired huge assets.
“The verification so conducted has revealed that the accused officer during his posting at lucrative posts and indulging in corrupt practices, has accumulated various moveable and immoveable properties in his own name and in the names of his family members as well as ‘benami’ properties which includes immovable properties comprising of residential houses, plots, shops, business establishment. These properties were located in Jammu province and two hotels located in Manali of Himachal Pradesh,” an official statement read.
During course of investigation, after obtaining search warrants from the court, searches were conducted at the residences of the accused as well as family members, including residential houses and business establishments located in Jammu, Srinagar and Manali.
“During the searches conducted in hotels at Manali, an agreement executed between one Ved Parkash, a resident of Shimla, and Rekha Devi, wife of Chanchal Singh, was also recovered wherein she had purchased land in Manali for the total sale consideration of Rs 2.85 crore and out of which she has given Rs 50 lakh. During the search conducted at Hatli, Kathua, some documents pertaining to benami properties in the shape of will deed of huge chunk of land were also recovered,” the official statement read.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US
In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...
Increase in anti-conversion laws, hate speech for minorities in India concerning: Antony Blinken
His remarks come at the release of the annual State Departme...
South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final
They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...
Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him
BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat
CBI gets custody of 2 in NEET paper leak case
Probe widens, Kolkata, Maha cases under lens