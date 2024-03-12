ACB lodges DA case against NIT professor

IANS

Srinagar, March 11

Jammu and Kashmir's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided five places on Monday, after which it registered a Disproportionate Assets case against a professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ACB stated that it had registered a case against Manzoor Ahmad Tantray of Ganderbal district, posted as a professor in NIT, Srinagar. The ACB said the professor possessed major immovable and movable assets and cash deposits in his name as well as in the name of his family members.

“The assets were found disproportionate to his known source of income during the verification. The omissions and commissions on the part of the said public servant constitute offences punishable under law.

“During the search, incriminating material including revenue papers, finance/bank documents and Rs 3,86,650 in cash were recovered and seized as evidence in the instant case. Further investigation of the case is going on,” the statement said.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar