 ACB registers FIR against Kulgam DySP in DA case; conducts raids in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • ACB registers FIR against Kulgam DySP in DA case; conducts raids in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

ACB registers FIR against Kulgam DySP in DA case; conducts raids in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

Searches at different locations still under way

ACB registers FIR against Kulgam DySP in DA case; conducts raids in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Jammu, June 26

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday registered a case and conducted raids on the various properties allegedly owned by a deputy superintendent of police (DySP) in J&K and Himachal Pradesh in connection with disproportionate assets (DA) case, officials said.

The ACB is investigating allegations of acquisition of disproportionate assets, including two hotels in Manali in Himachal worth crores of rupees accumulated by DySP Chanchal Singh, they said.

“The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case on the outcome of a secret verification conducted into the allegations that the accused DySP has acquired huge assets disproportionate to his known source of income,” a spokesman of ACB said.

Singh is currently serving as DySP in Kulgam area of South Kashmir.

The verification conducted by the ACB found that the accused officer, during his posting at lucrative posts, indulged in corrupt practices and accumulated various moveable and immoveable properties in his own name and in the names of his family members and relatives, he said.

These included benami properties, which include immovable properties comprising residential houses, plots, shops and business establishment in different districts of Jammu province and two hotels located in district Kullu (Manali), Himachal Pradesh. He also acquired huge bank balances and valuables, the spokesman said.

The ACB obtained search warrants from the court and conducted searches at the residences and offices of the accused as well as family members and relatives, including residential houses and business establishments located at different districts of Jammu province, Srinagar and Manali.

During the course of searches, many incriminating documents and valuables were found, which were seized and taken for investigation purposes, the spokesman said.

The ACB team also searched two hotels at Manali and recovered one agreement of sale of 12.03 hectares of land at Mohal and Phati Burua areas, executed between one Ved Parkash of Shimla and Rekha Devi, wife of Singh, he said.

For this sale, the spokesman said, a consideration of Rs 2.85 crore was fixed, out of which she gave Rs 50 lakh in advance—Rs 25 lakh through cheques and Rs 25 lakh in cash.

During the search conducted at Hatli in Kathua, some documents pertaining to benami properties in the shape of will deeds of huge chunks of land were also recovered, he said.

The searches at different locations are still in progress.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Kulgam


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

2
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

3
Punjab

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

5
Chandigarh

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

6
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

7
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

8
Punjab

Trouble was brewing in Shiromani Akali Dal since Assembly poll drubbing

9
Punjab

Rebellion in Shiromani Akali Dal, leaders ask Sukhbir Badal to step down

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday aft...

Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman

Sam Pitroda reappointed Indian Overseas Congress chairman

Pitroda had resigned from the position in May amid controver...

Gunfight breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K’s Doda

3 suspected JeM terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two M4 carbi...

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

The committee also asks ‘detractors’ not to play into the ha...

Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab makes the announcement after the op...


Cities

View All

Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, says Sunita Kejriwal

Supreme Court takes exception to ‘cover-up’ on Delhi LG’s visit to tree-felling site

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

University admissions: Turnout for sports trials dips further on last day

Passengers hurt as mini-bus overturns

Teachers protest, block road in Jalandhar West

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, Ludhiana admn in deep slumber

Khanna police crack whip against drug smugglers

Will take up arms, won’t spare anyone: Gangster’s open challenge to police

Raise retirement age, demand ASHA workers

Robbers loot elderly in guise of plumbers

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands