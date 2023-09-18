'Accidental' firing in Bandipora kills jawan

PTI

Srinagar, September 17

A soldier was killed and another injured in an “accidental discharge” of a weapon inside a camp in Bandipora district on Sunday, the police said.

“There has been an accidental discharge of weapon resulting in one fatal casualty and one injury to army personnel,” the Bandipora police posted on X.

The police said necessary legal action had been initiated and an inquiry started into the incident. “The accused Army man has been detained. Necessary legal action has been initiated,” the police added.

#Kashmir #Srinagar