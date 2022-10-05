Accused’s diary ‘points to depression’

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, October 4
The personal diary of Yasir Ahmed suggests that he was not in a sound state of mind. DGP Dilbag Singh said, “The clues that we have suggest that the state of mind of the accused was not normal. It has also come to the fore that he was an aggressive person. We are investigating the matter.”
The diary mentions “death” several times. “I hate my life. Dear death, please come to my life. Zindagi to bas taklif deti hai, sukun to ab mout hi deti,” it mentions.
Another note states, “Mai jasi life jee raha hoon, mujhe us se koi problem nahi hai. Problem is baat se hai, aagay hamara kaya hoga. (I do not have any problem with my life. The problem is what will come next).”
Besides Hindi sad songs, he also wrote that he wanted to restart his life. “Everyday starts with an expectation, but ends with a bad experience,” Ahmed, a school dropout, has written.
His other notes mention that he is 99% sad but wears a fake smile 100%. “I am 10 per cent happy, having zero per cent love and 90 per cent tension in my life. I hate my life which gives only pain. I am waiting for the death to restart my life,” he further mentioned. (With PTI inputs)
