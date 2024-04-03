Action against Srinagar school for demanding admission fee

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 2

Justice Sunil Hali, the chairperson of the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC), has taken action over allegations against the management of a Srinagar-based private school. The school is accused of demanding an admission fee of Rs 85,000, a practice prohibited by law, as highlighted in a video featuring allegations made by a woman named Sana, the FFRC statement said.

Justice Sunil Hali has emphasised that charging admission fees without FFRC approval is strictly prohibited, with violators facing legal consequences. The FFRC investigation has revealed that the school failed to submit the necessary fee regulation documentation for the academic session 2024-25 by the deadline of December 31, 2023.

To address these allegations and regulatory violations, the chairman and principal of the school have been summoned to appear before the FFRC office in Hyderpora on April 3. They have been directed to provide all pertinent information for a thorough examination of the matter.

Justice Sunil Hali cautioned the school that non-compliance with this directive could lead to further actions, including an investigative inquiry, fee collection suspension, and potential recommendations for the school’s recognition suspension by the government.

The chairperson has reaffirmed the FFRC’s commitment to upholding regulatory standards and ensuring compliance in private educational institutions to protect the interests of students and families.

