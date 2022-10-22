Action against those justifying civilian killings soon, says L-G

PTI

Srinagar, October 21

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said some people were trying to disturb the communal harmony by justifying the killings of innocent civilians in the Valley. He warned them of strict action.

“We will have to keep an eye on them and deal with them strictly,” Sinha said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day function at Zewan on the outskirts of the city. The Constitution guarantees freedom of expression for all citizens, some elements are trying to justify the killings of civilians under the garb of this fundamental right, he said.

Hails security men The sacrifices of jawans have played a big role in J&K’s development in the past three years. —Manoj Sinha, L-G

Without naming Pakistan, Sinha said the neighbouring country and its stooges here could not digest the positive developments in J&K over the past three years.

Sinha added that it was due to the efforts of the police and security forces over the past three decades that the country had been successful in combating terrorism and separatism. “The sacrifices of the jawans have played a big role in the activities of development that the J&K people have witnessed in the past three years. If tourism has increased in any region of the UT, it is not only because of the efforts of the tourism department, he added.