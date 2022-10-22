Action against those justifying civilian killings soon, says L-G

Srinagar, October 21
J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said some people were trying to disturb the communal harmony by justifying the killings of innocent civilians in the Valley. He warned them of strict action.
“We will have to keep an eye on them and deal with them strictly,” Sinha said while addressing the Police Commemoration Day function at Zewan on the outskirts of the city. The Constitution guarantees freedom of expression for all citizens, some elements are trying to justify the killings of civilians under the garb of this fundamental right, he said.
Hails security men
The sacrifices of jawans have played a big role in J&K’s development in the past three years. —Manoj Sinha, L-G
Without naming Pakistan, Sinha said the neighbouring country and its stooges here could not digest the positive developments in J&K over the past three years.
Sinha added that it was due to the efforts of the police and security forces over the past three decades that the country had been successful in combating terrorism and separatism. “The sacrifices of the jawans have played a big role in the activities of development that the J&K people have witnessed in the past three years. If tourism has increased in any region of the UT, it is not only because of the efforts of the tourism department, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hate speech shocking, take suo motu action, Supreme Court tells three states
Asks Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand to promptly register ...
Bilkis Bano gang rape case: Supreme Court to hear fresh plea challenging remission to 11
Bano was 5-month pregnant when she was gang-raped and seven ...
50% marks in Punjabi eligibility test made mandatory to secure govt job in Punjab
Amendments to check illegal mining & cut down financial burd...
Himachal Votes 2022: Key issue, Kejriwal's party hopes to make inroads into state via OPS
Around 1.5 lakh HP employees are under NPS