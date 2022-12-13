Action initiated against 92 govt employees for absenteeism

Srinagar, December 12
Authorities in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday initiated disciplinary action against 92 government employees who were found unauthorisedly absent from work, officials said. “The district administration Anantnag today cracked the whip on employees coming late to offices and remaining absent without sanctioned leaves during a district-wide drive held on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Anantnag, Dr Basharat Qayoom,” an official spokesman said.
He said during the drive, senior officials from the administration inspected 58 offices and found 92 employees absent.
The Deputy Commissioner’s office has issued directions to the officials concerned to initiate disciplinary action against employees found absent. The district heads of these offices have also been asked to explain the lack of supervision, the spokesman said.
The offices where surprises checks were conducted included Chief Education Office, Chief Horticultural Office, ACD, REW, DSHO, Fisheries, FCD Anantnag, ARTO, SD Hospital Kokernag, MC Bijbehara, SDM Bijbehara, Girls HSS Bijbehara, Tourism Pahalgam, BDO office Larnoo, TSO office Larnoo, BMO Office Larnoo and HSS Kokernag.
Qayoom said there is a zero-tolerance policy towards absenteeism and lack of punctuality. He said biometric attendance has been installed in most of the offices in the district. Any official flouting the norms will be taken to task, the Deputy Commissioner said, adding such surprise checks will continue in future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...