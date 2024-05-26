Action sought against vends selling liquor above MRP

Our Correspondent

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir unit of Shiv Sena (UBT) has alleged that many liquor stores in the UT were charging much beyond the Maximum Retail Price (MRP). Shiv Sena’s J&K incharge Manish Sahni said, “Recently, the Excise Department raided some liquor sellers and collected a fine of lakhs of rupees. The campaign was limited to just one day, which shows that the strings of this illegal recovery are connected at a very high level.” Sahni warned that protest demonstrations will start if overcharging is not stopped. OC

Anti-tank mine found on riverbank in Samba

Samba/Jammu: A rusted anti-tank mine was found on a river bank in Samba district on Saturday, police said. The device was noticed by a villager on the banks of Basanter river near Bainglar village. The villager informed the concerned police post and a bomb disposal squad was rushed to neutralize the mine, he added. PTI

Advisory issued for fire safety amid rising temperature

Jammu: Taking stock of situation and daily rise in fire incidents, Director, Fire and Emergency Services (FES), Alok Kumar issued advisory keeping in view the increasing temperatures. The advisory reads, “Remove flammable materials such as piles of dust, leaves, sticks and cardboard from your living area as they may ignite under strong direct sunlight. Keep your cables tidy and do not overload sockets. Give the electric panels/ gadgets rest and cooling breaks after intervals”.

