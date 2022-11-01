Active citizenry most effective weapon against corruption: L-G

PTI

Jammu, October 31

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the most powerful weapon against corruption was active citizenry and cautioned officials against indulging in graft. He was speaking after virtually attending the inaugural function of the vigilance awareness week. The L-G also paid tributes to the country's first home minister on his birth anniversary.

“It is our resolve to build a corruption-free J&K and no one indulging in corrupt practices will be spared,” the L-G said.

Hailing PM Narendra Modi's leadership, Sinha claimed that a new and transparent corruption-free system had been established in J&K since 2019, adding that earlier, corruption was a norm in the erstwhile state.

Sinha said the new system was further strengthened with cutting-edge technology and administrative reforms.

The L-G commended the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for bringing culprits to book. He said action had been taken against 445 people accused of graft this year.

“We have to set big goals,” he added.