Activist exposes ‘propaganda’

New Delhi, March 27
Tasleema Akhtar, a Kashmiri female activist who recently attended the 55th session of the United Nations, busted the “malicious propaganda” on Kashmir and showed the mirror to Pakistan by highlighting the state-sponsored terrorism there.
“In the UN, we demanded justice for our innocent people who fell victim to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. We also discussed the ongoing developments in Jammu and Kashmir, which are being observed by the entire world,” said Tasleema. Rejecting “baseless” and “false” narratives about Kashmir, she exposed Pakistani agents who often masqueraded as Kashmiri residents.
