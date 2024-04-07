Activist Sonam Wangchuk calls off march to China border

Naseer A Ganai

Srinagar, April 6

As the administration in Ladakh imposed Section 144, Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk called off his Pashmina march to the border of the region, labelling the government’s move as an overreaction.

Wangchuk had called a march towards the Changthang border, naming it Pashmina, to raise awareness about the grazing lands of Ladakh.

KDA extends support Kargil Democratic Alliance, a conglomerate of different religious and political groups, came out in support of Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk and denounced the government move to impose curbs in Leh to stop Wangchuk’s Pashmina march

“The imposition of Section 144 in Leh represents a calculated effort by the administration to stifle public voices,” the KDA statement reads

Wangchuk alleged that the grazing lands were being taken over by big Indian industrialists and by Chinese.

He also called for the march to remind the government of its promise to extend the Sixth Schedule to the Ladakh region.

On March 26, Wangchuk completed his 21-day climate fast, after which he announced that the fast would continue. Ladakhi women decided to fast for the next 10 days.

Wangchuk expressed concern over what he calls the “government's overreaction” and said it might lead to clashes and riots. “There may be attempts to disrupt this peaceful agitation and then blame it for violence, using it as an excuse to disallow the peaceful protests,” Wangchuk said.

He said the agitation in Ladakh has raised awareness among people across the country, and the government fears that the border march may impact elections and their vote bank. “So they decided to stop the march to the border, even at the cost of disturbing peace,” he said.

Wangchuk termed the government's control measures a sigh of frustration, expressed concern about their impact on national security and peace in the region, and decided to withdraw the march.

