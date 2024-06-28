Additional subsidy approved for solar power scheme

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 27

The Ladakh administration has approved the additional top-up subsidy for the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana for consumers of the Union Territory.

“The scheme is poised to revolutionise the way households across Ladakh access and utilise electricity, fostering a sustainable and energy-efficient future for all and achieving the carbon-neutral Ladakh as envisioned by the Prime Minister,” an official said.

Under the scheme, the Government of India has approved Rs 33,000/kWp for up to 2kWp of the residential sector (first 2kWp of rooftop solar capacity or part thereof) and Rs 19,800/kWp for the residential sector (with additional RTS capacity of 1kw or part thereof).

“Similarly, for the residential sector, the administration of Ladakh has approved a top-up subsidy of Rs 20,000/kWp (for first 2kWp of rooftop solar capacity or part thereof) and Rs 10,000/kWp for the residential sector (with additional RTS capacity of 1kw or part thereof),” the official said.

However, neither the Central Government nor the UT Administration offers subsidy for residential sector for the additional RTS capacity beyond 3KWp.

The official said that various public sector and private banks were offering loan facilities at attractive interest rates for consumers, and interested consumers may visit the nearest banks.

“In this regard, the administration of Ladakh is appealing to all the consumers to get themselves registered on the portal to avail of the benefit” he said.

