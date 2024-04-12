ADGP directs officials to keep eye on anti-social elements

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 11

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Vijay Kumar conducted a visit to Reasi district where he chaired a comprehensive security and election review meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan, SSP Mohita Sharma among other officials were present during the meeting.

Mohita Sharma provided a detailed overview of the proactive measures taken by the police to address challenges at the grassroots level and briefed the ADGP regarding the election preparedness including enforcement of model code of conduct, expenditure monitoring, security plan, security of contesting candidates/ strong rooms, transport and communication plan and coordination efforts to ensure a successful election process.

The SSP gave an elaborate presentation on the preparedness of parliamentary election and DEO presented district election management plan (DEMP).

The ADGP stressed on the importance of establishing a robust security grid and taking all preventive measures to thwart the attempts of anti-national elements to disturb the upcoming parliamentary elections. He emphasised leveraging modern technology for transparent and result-oriented policing and urged officers to adopt innovative approaches to tackle contemporary challenges.

In the meeting, threadbare discussions were held regarding security arrangements for forthcoming parliamentary elections. All the officials shared their inputs and arrangements to the ADGP for peaceful conduct of polls.

The SSP briefed about various security arrangements in place for the peaceful conduct of these events in co-ordination with intelligence agencies and security forces deployed in the district.

The ADGP also expressed his concern to contain, if there is any attempt to revival of militancy in the district, by adopting a proactive approach and alertness of highest level.

He asked the officials to keep an eye on social media monitoring and generation of human intelligence.

