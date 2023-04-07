ADGP reviews security after theft of drugs at Rajouri court

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 6

A day after five policemen were suspended after theft of drugs from the district courts complex in Rajouri, ADGP Mukesh Singh held a security review meeting in the district.

At least 4-kg heroin among other drugs worth crores of rupees and fake currency notes, seized in different operations, were stolen from the seizure room of the complex on the intervening night of April 3 and 4, leaving the police and the district administration red-faced. DGP Dilbag Singh has reportedly asked SSP Amritpal Singh to fast-track the investigation.

The stolen drug also included the heroin seized from narco-terror modules. Heroin is pushed from Pakistan through the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu division. In the security review meeting that saw the presence of Haseeb Mughal, DIG, Rajouri-Poonch range; SSPs of Rajouri and Poonch and other officials, the ADGP, besides taking stock of the theft at the court’s seizure room, also discussed the counter-terror operations going on in the district.

“He asked the officials concerned of both districts to make efforts to eliminate terrorism from the area. He also stressed on developing a credible intelligence base in the area. Special focus was laid on ensuring border security and maintaining close liaison with other security forces,” a police spokesperson said. The Rajouri police were asked to identify the thieves.

Along with Rajouri DC Vikas Kundal, the ADGP also visited the district drug de-addiction centre and interacted with the patients undergoing treatment.

The five police officials who have been suspended are ASI Tariq Mehmood, constable Mohammad Shafiq and three SPOs – Ghulam Nabi, Mohammad Munshi and Murtaza Khan. An FIR has been registered and a department inquiry initiated against them.